FBI accountant takes stand at fraud trial of City Council members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - According to an FBI forensic accountant who testified Thursday at the fraud trial of two former Jacksonville City Council members, $141,500 of $272,000 that went into the bank account of RB Packaging -- a business owned Reggie Brown -- was dispensed in checks to Basic Products LLC, a barbecue sauce business owned by fellow council member Katrina Brown's family, which received nearly $3 million in government grants and loans.



Another $45,000 was withdrawn in cash at the bank's counter and there were also 74 cash withdrawals from ATMs, the FBI agent said.

The accountant, Kyle Stevens, summarized deposits, debits and checks written by the businesses involved in the barbecue business and related companies. Reggie Brown's attorney pointed out during cross-examination that several of the checks had “For Deposit Only” or “RB Packaging LLC” on the back rather than Reggie Brown's signature.

Stevens displayed charts showing the flow of money from the bank dispensing $2.65 million in funds from a Small Business Administration loan into the primary business was disbursed by check to businesses owned or controlled by the two defendants.

Another witness, Mark Miller, from Packaging Corporation of America, testified that Basic Products and its sister company, Cowealth LLC, ordered 4,000 boxes to display the barbecue sauce at Sam's Club stores, but it took a year for them to pay the bill. An invoice prosecutors entered into evidence reflecting payment in advance and looked almost identical to an RB Packaging invoice for boxes.

Katrina Brown, who is representing herself, did not comment on the case as she entered the courthouse Thursday. Reggie Brown said he wasn't concerned about testimony Wednesday about bank transactions possibly pointing to him.

"I really thought we were doing legitimate business, so I have no concerns about those transactions at all," he said.

