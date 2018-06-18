Feds oppose Corrine Brown's co-conspirator's motion to leave prison early

Carla Wiley leaves U.S. District Courthouse with her attorney after testimony Monday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two weeks ago, Carla Wiley, the ex-girlfriend of Corrine Brown's former chief of staff Ronnie Simmons, filed a motion requesting to be moved to a halfway house during the last nine months of her prison sentence.

On Monday, federal prosecutors filed their opposition to her motion, saying that she should be making her request to the Bureau of Prisons, not the court.

COURT DOCUMENT: Feds' opposition to Wiley's halfway house motion

Prisoners are required to go through the entire administrative process through the Bureau of Prisons, before they can make a request like this of the court.

It’s now up to the judge to make a ruling on Wiley’s motion.

Wiley and Simmons were both sentenced to prison time for their role as co-conspirators in Brown's federal corruption scandal.

Wiley, who founded the bogus charity at the center of the corruption case, was given a 21-month sentence with three years of supervised release.

Legal experts said federal prisoners typically only serve 85 percent of their sentences if they show good behavior. The last six months are served in a halfway house or on home confinement.

Both Wiley and Simmons pleaded guilty and testified against Brown. Prosecutors sought leniency, citing their cooperation.

Brown, 71, was sentenced to five years in prison.

