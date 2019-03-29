Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in chain-reaction crashes on I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A motorcyclist and a pedestrian were killed Thursday night in chain-reaction crashes on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

News4Jax has learned both were fathers.

Emmanuel Luis Carmona, 34, of Jacksonville, died when troopers said his Suzuki motorcycle crashed into the back of a semitractor-trailer about 10:40 p.m. on northbound Interstate 295 at Morse Avenue. Investigators said Carmona was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Carmona died at the scene.

Two minutes later, a second crash involving a pedestrian took place as a Toyota Camry tried to avoid Carmona's motorcycle and the semitrailer. Troopers said Thomas Evans, 29, had stopped and was trying to help those involved in the first crash when Evans was fatally struck by the front of Toyota.

Evans leaves behind a fiancee and three young children, including a newborn. He worked at Clark's Fish Camp. His manager said she is devastated by his death and sent the following statement on behalf of the restaurant:

The Clark's Fish Camp family was devastated to learn of the passing of Thomas Evans. He was a beloved employee, who always had a smile on his face. We would like to send our deepest condolences to his wife and three children and the rest of his family. They are in our thoughts and prayers."

Clark's employees are dealing with the loss of Evans just weeks after another employee died. Corey Winn, 22, died March 5 in a single-vehicle crash on Julington Creek Road.

Carmona belonged to Lama Jacksonville, a group of motorcyclists. Lama St. Augustine posted the following message on its Facebook page:

Our L.A.M.A Brother Emmanuel Carmona lost his life in a fatal motorcycle accident on I-295. Such a great father, son, and friend will be truly missed by everyone lucky enough to have meet him. We send our deepest condolences to the Carmona Family and Lama Jacksonville. Ride on our Brother and rest in peace until the day we meet again and ride in the sky."

Lama Jacksonville will be holding a private event Friday night to celebrate Carmona's life.

According to FHP, charges are pending.

