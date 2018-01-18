Firefighters battle Southside apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters were called to an apartment fire on the Southside after a fire broke out at the Club at Town Center apartments on St. Johns Bluff Road.

The Red Cross was called to assist one person affected by the fire.

Multiple ladders had to be brought in to access the fire. Crews worked around what appeared to be the chimney, putting the fire out up top as well as parts of the chimney which are charred.

There is no word yet on what exactly started the fire. From the inside of one unit, damage can be seen on the walls and a fire place was destroyed around an exit.

