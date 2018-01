PALM COAST, Fla. - Flagler County sheriff's deputies are searching for a 31-year-old woman last seen on or about Friday in the "B" section of Palm Coast.

Ashley Marie Churchill is described as having brown hair and eyes, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about Churchill's whereabouts is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.

