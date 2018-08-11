Flagler County sheriff finds stolen car, arrest burglary suspect

PALM COAST, Fla. - Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly was taking part in his usual Friday night patrol with his deputies when the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office alerted the Flagler Sheriff's department that it was following a stolen van on A1A South.

Sheriff Staly and his deputies found the van on Surf Drive. Police say the van was backed into a home construction site in an attempt to blend in as a construction van. Backup arrived as officers gave commands for the driver to step out of the van.

Jamaine Butts, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto and driving on an expired driver's license.

"The suspect thought he was going to be clever by trying to blend his stolen vehicle in a construction site. While participating in the felony stop I was able to witness our deputies perform a textbook tactical apprehension of a felon," Staly said.

During the arrest, police discovered the van was reported stolen from West Palm Beach and was used in a home burglary. Two flat-screen televisions and other electronics were found in the van.

