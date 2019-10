JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An American Airlines flight landed safely Tuesday night at Jacksonville International Airport after a depressurization issue.

According to a spokesperson for the Jacksonville Aviation Authority, there were 41 people on board the plane.

There were no injuries report.

On Monday, a JetBlue flight made an emergency landing in Jacksonville. A plane with 152 people on board landed safely at JAX after a fire sensor went off.

