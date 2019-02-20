2 law firms pay nearly $4M in sanctions to Florida Bar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two Jacksonville law firms hit with $9 million in sanctions in 2017 by a four-judge panel have paid $3.6 million to the Florida Bar Foundation.

The panel of federal judges found the firms had filed more than 1,200 frivolous tobacco lawsuits.

Farah & Farah and the Wilner law firm were ordered to pay the sanctions from their legal fees.

The Florida Bar Foundation said the $3.6 million will be disbursed to civil legal aid organizations, like Jacksonville Area Legal Aid.

The Bar Foundation will use $400,000 to develop and maintain long-term professionalism and ethics programming for Florida law schools and young lawyers.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.