Florida offers free saltwater fishing Thanksgiving weekend
State wants residents to get out on the water Saturday
Round out your Thanksgiving festivities with some license-free saltwater fishing Saturday, Nov. 30. License-free fishing days get Florida residents and visitors out on the water and find out why Florida is known as the Fishing Capital of the World.
This day is part of eight total license-free fishing days the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission offers each year when anglers are not required to have a fishing license to participate.
All bag limits, closed areas and size restrictions apply on these dates. To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/License. For fishing regulations and tips, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing.
To renew or purchase a fishing license, visit GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
