Amazon opening 5th fulfillment center in Florida

DELTONA, Fla. – Amazon is opening its fifth fulfillment center in Florida.

The company announced Thursday it was opening a distribution hub in Deltona, Florida. Deltona is located between Orlando and Daytona Beach along Interstate 4.

The center will need 500 workers, who will earn $15 an hour or more, Amazon said in a statement.

Amazon already employs 13,500 workers in Florida at centers in Miami, Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.

The company said it has invested more than $5 billion in Florida through local fulfillment centers and cloud infrastructure, research facilities and compensation to thousands of employees since 2013.