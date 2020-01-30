$397 million Powerball ticket purchased in Florida

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Someone in southwest Florida purchased a winning Powerball ticket worth almost $397 million, officials with the Florida Lottery said Thursday.

The winning ticket was bought from a convenience store in Bonita Springs, Florida.

The winner has six months to file a claim for the jackpot. However, if the winner wants a lump sum payment of $276.5 million, the claim must be filed within two months.

Wednesday night’s drawing also produced a $1 million winning ticket that was purchased in Coconut Creek, Florida, according to the Florida Lottery.