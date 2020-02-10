Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl out of Orange County

APOPKA, Fla. – A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Madeline Mejia, last seen on East Orange Street in Apopka. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and pink shoes.

The child was abducted and was last seen in a black two-door sedan with Texas plates and lightly tinted windows, according to the FDLE. Authorities say the vehicle was being driven by a white-Hispanic man with long brown hair and facial hair. He was wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757 or 911