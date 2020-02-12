Rep. Kimberly Daniels draws primary challenger

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Seeking a third term in the state House, Rep. Kimberly Daniels, D-Jacksonville, has drawn a Democratic challenger.

Jacksonville Democrat Connell Crooms opened a campaign account Monday to run against Daniels in Duval County’s House District 14, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Daniels was first elected to the seat in 2016 and fended off a primary challenge in 2018 in the heavily Democratic district.

Daniels had raised $17,600 for this year’s campaign as of Jan. 31, a finance report shows.