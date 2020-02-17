St. Augustine man accused of burglarizing $4 million penthouse owned by Taylor Swift’s dad

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A St. Augustine man is accused of burglarizing a multi-million dollar penthouse owned by the father of pop star Taylor Swift.

According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, Terrence Hoover of St. Augustine got past the heavy security at Vinoy Place Condos in St. Petersburg last month before entering the $4 million condo owned by Scott Swift.

Hoover got into the top-floor penthouse by entering the emergency stairwell and climbing 13 flights of stairs, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by News4Jax.

Surveillance video shows Hoover coming out of the stairwell and into the penthouse just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 17.

Shortly after Hoover got inside, Scott Swift arrived home and a struggle ensued. Hoover eventually ran off, court records show

Hoover then called police himself and told them about the encounter but refused to return to the penthouse to speak with the St. Petersburg Police Department, records show. He then is believed to have fled the county.

Swift later identified Hoover in a photo lineup, according to the affidavit.

Hoover was eventually arrested in Marion County in February, arrest records show. He now faces a burglary charge and remains in jail in Pinellas County on a $50,000 bail awaiting trial.

Hoover, 30, has a history of arrests in St. Johns County dating back to 2008 including accusations of reckless driving, trespassing, battery and aggravated assault.