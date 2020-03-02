Missing Alachua County toddler may be in Starke area

STARKE, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a missing 2-year-old girl from Waldo who may be traveling in the Starke area with two adults.

Christine Martin is believed to be with Robert Martin, 49, and Jennifer Goode, 26, according to a missing child alert issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The toddler is described as being a white female, 2 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds with blonde hair.

She may be traveling with the adults in a black 2002 Toyota Camry with Florida tag GAHR82.

Anyone who knows where Christine might be is asked to call the FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING or the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at 352-367-4000.