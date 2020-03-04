Controversial union measure backed in Florida House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Amid heavy opposition from Democrats and organized labor, the Florida House on Wednesday passed a bill that would place new requirements on membership in public unions.

The House voted 63-52 to approve the measure (HB 1), sponsored by Rep. James Grant, R-Tampa.

The bill includes a series of requirements dealing with issues such as workers signing authorization forms if they want to join unions. Government agencies could not deduct dues from the workers’ salaries until receiving the authorization forms from bargaining agents. Also, employers would have to confirm the deduction authorizations with the workers.

Opponents said the bill is unnecessary and would add “red tape” to the process of joining unions.

“This is simply another attempt to place more barriers to union membership,” said Rep. Loranne Ausley, a Tallahassee Democrat whose Leon County district is filled with state workers.

During a debate Tuesday, Grant disputed that the measure is a “union-busting” bill and called it an “employee payroll protection bill.”

A Senate version of the bill (SB 804), filed by Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, has not been heard in committees.