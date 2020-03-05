Officer in patrol car fatally strikes pedestrian
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Florida police officer's patrol car fatally struck a pedestrian who was crossing a street Tuesday night, officials said.
The Fort Lauderdale officer was driving his marked patrol car in Pompano Beach as he approached an intersection, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office news release. The light was green, and the officer continued through the intersection, investigators said.
At the same time, Francisco Valdez-Villacres, 30, attempted to cross the street, officials said. He was struck by the police vehicle.
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the crash, authorities said. Rescue workers took Valdez-Villacres to a nearby hospital, where he died.
No charges or citations were immediately reported against the officer.
