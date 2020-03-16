19 new positive COVID-19 cases in Florida; total known cases now 155

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health on Monday afternoon announced 19 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total for residents and non-resident to 155. The number of deaths linked to the virus in the state to four in the state and one Florida resident who died in California.

The new total includes 137 positive cases of Florida residents in the state, 18 positive cases of non-Florida residents in the state, and six Florida residents diagnosed and isolated outside the state.

No new positive cases were found in Northeast Florida. The documented cases in the area still include Duval (4), Clay (3), Nassau (1) and St. Johns County (2).

According to a new state database, the four men who tested positive for COVID-19 in Duval County are between the ages of 57-88. No specific ages were given for each case.

Most of the cases continue to be concentrated in South Florida: Broward County (38), Dade County (23) and Palm Beach County (8). A total of six cases are confirmed in Volusia County, according to the Department of Health database.

Of the 155 Florida cases, 38 are travel-related, 28 had contact with a confirmed case, 47 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 42 are under investigation.

The state released the new numbers along with the announcement of a new COVID-19 dashboard that was created in an effort to “provide transparency and clarity regarding COVID-19,” the state said. The Health Department said the dashboard would be updated twice a day.

The Health Department also said it recently partnered with private testing labs around the state to increase testing capacity.

"This partnership will increase the number of tests conducted each day and ensure Floridians receive the critical health information they need in a timely manner,” the Health Department said in a statement.