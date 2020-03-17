Despite virus fears, polls open in Florida Primary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite ongoing concerns over the new coronavirus, thousands of voting precincts across Florida opened on schedule Tuesday morning and will remain open until 7 p.m.

Gov. Ron DeSantis resisted efforts to delay the primary, saying polling places likely wouldn’t have large crowds, in part because many voters have made their choices already via mail or early voting.

About 1.9 million of the state’s voters had submitted ballots by mail or at early voting centers as of Monday afternoon, according to statistics from the Division of Elections.

“We’re not going to panic,” DeSantis said in a Monday news conference. He said polling places likely wouldn’t have large crowds on Tuesday, in part because many voters have made their choices already via mail or early voting. “I think you can do it in a way that’s going to protect people.”

Elections officials said those voting in person Tuesday will be clean and safe. And voters will be asked to stay at least 6 feet away from each other -- and be patient.

“Every surface that is touched by the public will be sanitized. We also have hand sanitizer and wipes. But we encourage the voters to bring their own sanitizer and wipes -- and be prepared to vote in a different environment,” Duval County Hogan told News4Jax about an hour before polls opened.

Clay County Supervisor of Elections Chris Chambless said he thinks Tuesday’s numbers will not be abnormally low.

Don’t be surprised

Florida primaries are “closed," meaning you can only vote for a person of your own party in a primary election, so only registered Democrats will see the names of those we’ve been reading about and vying for attention at the televised debates.

Also, there 16 names on the Democratic ballot even though only three of those candidates are still in the race. The Republican ballot lists three candidates running against President Donald Trump.

In-person voting

Unlike early voting, all ballots must be cast Tuesday a ballot at the voter’s assigned precinct.

Election officials urge people to check that your polling place has not moved as there were some last-minute relocations to avoid senior citizen centers, fire stations and other places as a precaution to the people who others.

Citizens must show a current and valid picture and signature identification. (List of acceptable forms of photo identification) If your photo identification does not contain your signature, you will be required to show an additional form of identification that provides your signature.