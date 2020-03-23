Small business survey points to ‘profound’ disruption

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In what the organization described as a “dramatic escalation,” 76% of small businesses have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus, according to survey results released Monday by the National Federation of Independent Business.

“The magnitude of disruption now on the small business sector is profound,” the small-business organization said in a news release.

About a quarter of small businesses reported being negatively impacted by the coronavirus in a similar survey earlier in March.

Businesses in the new survey, conducted by the NFIB Research Center, pointed to problems such as slower sales and supply-chain disruptions.

The national group did not release state-level data.

“What we’re hearing from our small business members is a real determination to come through this and, if at all possible, deliver essential goods and services to their customers safely," Bill Herrle, the group’s state executive director in Florida, said in a prepared statement.