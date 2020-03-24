71ºF

Florida

Gov. DeSantis asks President Trump to declare major disaster as Florida responds to COVID-19

Lexi Suda, Producer

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee. (WPLG)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday asked President Donald Trump to declare Florida’s response to COVID-19 a major disaster, according to a release from the Governor’s office.

The letter called for assistance from several Individual Assistance Programs in the state of Florida, including Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Crisis Counseling, Community Disaster Loans and the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program. It also called for additional resources and support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

DeSantis requested that the president’s declaration date back to Jan. 20. The governor also asked that it include all of Florida’s 67 counties.

To view the governor’s letter to the president, click here.

