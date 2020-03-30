Florida COVID-19 cases eclipse 5,000; 158 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s COVID-19 caseload eclipsed 5,000 on Monday, nearly a month after officials reported the state’s first two cases of coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases in Florida has risen to 5,473, an increase of 523 cases over Sunday evening’s total, according to preliminary data released Monday morning by the Florida Department of Health.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, three new deaths were reported between DeSoto, Okaloosa and Palm Beach counties, bringing the statewide total to 63 deaths linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

At least 654 people across the state have been hospitalized with the illness.

Of the statewide cases, 379 are now in Northeast Florida, including: 158 in Duval County (up from 142), 79 in Alachua County (up from 72), 60 in St. Johns County (up from 59) and 13 in Putnam County (up from 12).

The rest of the region saw no changes. Clay County held steady with 35 cases, Flagler County has 13, Baker and Nassau counties have eight each, Columbia County has three and Bradford County has two.

Of the state’s coronavirus patients, 5,276 are Floridians. The rest are non-residents.