Florida COVID-19 cases surpass 4,200

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The number of reported coronavirus cases in Florida increased to 4,246, according to numbers released Sunday morning by the Florida Department of Health

No new deaths were reported at 11 a.m. Sunday. In the state, there have been 56 confirmed deaths. A St. Johns County man is the latest Northeast Florida casualty connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 594 COVID-19 patients in Florida were hospitalized as of late Sunday morning.

The new numbers include a total of 125 cases in Duval County (up from the 120 reported Saturday evening), 30 cases in Clay County (up from 26), and 71 cases in Alachua County (up from 68).

A total of 50 cases were reported in St. Johns County (no change), seven cases in Nassau County (no change), 12 cases in Putnam County (no change), seven cases in Baker County (no change), 13 cases in Flagler County (no change), three cases in Columbia County (no change) and one case in Bradford County (no change). No cases have been reported in Union County.

Of the state’s coronavirus patients, 4,077 are Florida residents.