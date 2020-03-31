Gov. DeSantis: Expanded testing a top priority in the state of Florida

TALLAHASEE, Fla. – During an afternoon news briefing from Tallahassee, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said expanded testing continues to be a top priority in the state.

“We are increasing testing at a very fast rate. Today’s numbers -- I think we’re over 60,000 tests, and most of those are over the last two and a half weeks,” DeSantis said.

The governor spoke about the 45-minute rapid tests that are being distributed all over the state, including in Northeast Florida.

“That’s a perfect thing to do for health care workers,” DeSantis said. “If someone gets exposed, you can test them. If they’re negative, they don’t have to necessarily self isolate and that’s very, very important.”

DeSantis said he expects hospitals in Florida to soon be receiving a five minute test from Abbott Laboratories. He said the tests will be sent to various hospital systems through the state of Florida, but he didn’t give specifics.

“They’ll continue to send them additional tests every week, so we anticipate each hospital system, we think, is going to get about 2,000 tests,” DeSantis said.

The governor spoke about securing additional personal protective equipment for hospital workers, saying it too continues to be one of the main priorities. He said the state has sent nearly 60,000 N95 masks to nursing homes

Something that continues to be a concern of Floridians is the number of ICU beds in hospitals. It’s something the governor said he’s monitoring on a daily basis.

“I think that stopping the elected surgeries has opened up more beds, and I think that you’ve had fewer complications from things like influenza,” DeSantis said.

The governor noted that more people, he said, are keeping their distance and have changed how they interact with others.

