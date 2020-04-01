Northeast Florida nears 500 COVID-19 cases as state approaches 7,000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No Northeast Florida county is without a positive COVID-19 case as Union County reported its first case yesterday.

The number of coronavirus cases in Florida has risen to 6,955, according to preliminary data released Wednesday morning by the Florida Department of Health. The number of cases reported continues to shift as testing results come back.

Of 11 Northeast Florida counties, the largest, Duval County, has the most cases with 218 (up from 207).

Of the statewide cases, 497 are now in Northeast Florida. In addition to cases in Duval and Union counties, there are 90 in Alachua County (up from 87), 83 in St. Johns County (up from 79), 46 in Clay County (up from 41), 20 in Flagler County (up from 18) and 13 in Putnam County (no change).

Nassau County now has 11 cases (up from 10) and there are nine reported cases in Baker County and three each in Columbia County and Bradford County.

No new deaths were reported in Northeast Florida counties overnight.

Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported across the state, bringing Florida’s total to 87.

Jacksonville has seen four deaths connected to the novel coronavirus, and Clay County has reported five. There have been two deaths reported so far in St. Johns County.

Of the state’s coronavirus patients, 6,694 are Floridians. The rest are non-residents.

At least 890 people across the state have been hospitalized with the illness.

For a complete breakdown of data compiled from counties across Northeast Florida, including patients’ ages, genders and hospitalizations, view the up-to-date infographic below: