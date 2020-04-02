5 new COVID-19 deaths in Northeast Florida reported as state caseload surpasses 8,000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Florida surpassed 8,000 on Thursday and the Department of Health reported three additional deaths in Duval County, one more in Clay County and a first death Flagler County.

The number of confirmed deaths in the state due to the virus were at 128. More than 1,000 people are now hospitalized in Florida due to the disease.

Of 11 Northeast Florida counties, the largest, Duval County, has the most cases with 271 (up 32 overnight) and now seven deaths. St. Johns County now has 94 including two death previously reported. Alachua County has 93 cases and no deaths; Clay County has 56 cases and now six deaths; Flagler has 24 cases including the one who has now died; Nassau and Putnum both rose to 14; Baker County cases are up to 11; Bradford and Columbia counties held steady at three and Union County still has a single positive case.

The new deaths in Northeast Florida overnight were:

Clay: 92-year-old woman; not travel-related who had contact with a confirmed case.

Duval: 84-year-old man; his travel unknown.

Duval: 82-year-old woman; not travel-related who had contact with a confirmed case.

Duval: 87-year-old woman; travel unknown.

Flagler: 72-year-old woman; her travel unknown but she had contact with a confirmed case.

For a complete breakdown of data compiled from counties across Northeast Florida, including patients’ ages, genders and hospitalizations, view the up-to-date infographic below: