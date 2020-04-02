Hagan Ace Hardware donates bug repellent, hand sanitizer to FHP troopers

After Hagan Ace Hardware heard that local Florida Highway Patrol troopers were being eaten alive by gnats and mosquitoes while stopping traffic at checkpoints coming into Florida on I-95, the hardware store company decided to step in.

Owner Bill Hagan made a call to the owners of “No Natz,” a spray that repels mosquitoes, biting flies and more, who sent Hagan Ace Hardware 40 bottles of No Natz and over 60 bottles of spray hand sanitizer.

The supplies were given to the first responders in our community!

Our Director of Store Operations, Jacob Hagan, delivered it to them on Wednesday afternoon.