Florida coronavirus cases near 15,500 as deaths top 300

JACKSONVILLE Fla. – Florida’s coronavirus caseload went up by more than 700 overnight with 15,456 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state, according to data released Wednesday morning by the Florida Department of Health.

Fifty of those new cases were in Northeast Florida counties. No new deaths were reported locally.

Of Northeast Florida’s 1,078 cases, Duval County continues to lead the way with 549, including 10 deaths. The rest are in St. Johns (154), Alachua (144), Clay (97), Flagler (35), Nassau (29), Putnam (21), Columbia (17), Baker (15), Bradford (15) and Union (2) counties.

Clay’s death total rose to seven on Tuesday. St. Johns has two deaths, and Baker, Flagler and Putnam counties have each reported one death.

Across the state, South Florida remains the epicenter of Florida’s caseload. The state reached 309 deaths overnight.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who imposed a statewide stay-at-home order last week, noted Monday that hospital bed scarcity has yet to become an issue. He noted that the state has roughly 44% bed availability. He said Miami-Dade and Broward counties are right around that mark.

Miami-Dade has by far the most cases of any county so far with 5,354, including 49 deaths and 338 hospitalizations.

(To view specific local data, you can track coronavirus cases by ZIP code.)

The Miami Beach Convention Center will be converted into a field hospital during the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will transform the newly renovated facility into a hospital by April 27, news outlets reported Tuesday. Officials have not announced whether the convention center will house coronavirus patients or serve as an overflow hospital.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told The Miami Herald the decision to install 450 preliminary beds in the center was made in order to prepare the city for the worst-case scenario. “It will sit vacant hopefully until it is dismantled,” Gelber said.

In late March, the state built a 250-bed medical tent in a Miami-Dade park to handle possible overflow patients. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said that tent would likely remain empty as well.

Officials have not yet determined the total number of beds to place in the convention facility.

So far, the state has administered 144,570 tests. The vast majority (89.3%) of those have come back negative.

Broward County has recorded 58 deaths and 314 people hospitalized with 2,358 total cases. And in Palm Beach County, the data show 69 deaths and 211 hospitalizations among 1,206 cases there.