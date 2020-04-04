You can now check which ZIP codes around Jacksonville have been hit hardest by COVID-19

An update to the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard allows users to breakdown confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code across the state.

As of Saturday afternoon, Duval County’s 32207 ZIP code had the highest number of cases -- 53. The area encompasses Jacksonville neighborhoods including San Marco, St. Nicholas, Lakewood, Pine Forest, Spring Park and Miramar.

The noontime numbers showed 32 reported cases in the 32256 ZIP code, which accounts for the Baymeadows area and much of Jacksonville’s Southside. It was followed by the 23 cases reported in the 32250 ZIP code, which includes Jacksonville Beach and Palm Valley.

Rounding out the first five ZIP codes were 32204 and 32216, both of which had 19 confirmed cases in each ZIP. The 32204 ZIP encompasses Five Points, Brooklyn, Mixon Town and parts of the Riverside and Downtown areas. The 32216 ZIP is just south of Arlington, and includes neighborhoods in the Southside like Holiday Hill, Hogan, Sans Souci and Bowden.

In Clay County, both the 32068 and 32073 ZIP codes reported 18 cases in each. The 32068 ZIP encompasses Middleburg, and the 32073 ZIP code encompasses Orange Park.

Fleming Island’s ZIP code, 32003, reported 15 cases. Orange Park’s other ZIP code, 32065, which includes Oakleaf Planation and Lakeside, reported 14 cases. Less than 10 cases were reported in the 32043 ZIP code for Green Cove Springs.

St. Johns County ZIP codes were not available as of Saturday afternoon.

Click here to check your ZIP code: (When the map loads, be sure to click the tab at the bottom which reads, “Cases by ZIP Code”)