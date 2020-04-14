Coronavirus: Florida has 21,367 cases, 524 deaths

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Florida rose to 21,367 on Tuesday morning, an increase of 766 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Twenty-five new deaths were reported by the health department, bringing the statewide death toll to 524. None of the latest deaths is linked to a local case.

There are now at least 1,450 confirmed cases of coronavirus across 11 counties in Northeast Florida.

Of those, Duval County (716) continues to lead the way, followed by Alachua (192), St. Johns (176), Clay (167), Flagler (45), Putnam (42), Nassau (35), Bradford (30), Columbia (28), Baker (17) and Union (2) counties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

View a breakdown of local county-by-county data below: