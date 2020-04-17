Gov. Ron DeSantis updates Florida’s COVID-19 response

Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference at 10 a.m. in Fort Lauderdale on the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes less than a day after President Donald Trump laid out a roadmap for governors to re-open the country.

DeSantis will be joined at the Urban League of Broward County by Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz and National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. James Eifert.

