Gov. DeSantis: Florida students to continue distance learning until end of school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday evening announced that K-12 students in the state will continue distance learning until the end of the school year.

“We spoke with a lot of folks throughout the state. There were some differing opinions,” DeSantis said. “Some parents were not interested in their kids going back, some others were. It’s been tough around the house they would like to see them go back, but I think as we look at the clock and we look to see how what would it would look like, we’ve got pretty good momentum for distance learning. It’s obviously not the ideal situation, but given where we are in the school year, we felt that that was the best decision to go forward.”

DeSantis made the announcement during a coronavirus press briefing where he also gave updates on COVID-19 testing efforts, the statewide response to long-term care facilities and the eventual reopening of the Florida economy.

On Monday, DeSantis said he will announce the members of a new task force created to begin looking at when and how to reopen businesses, schools and other aspects of life in the state.

“It will have a number of folks from businesses industries, it’ll have folks who are elected officials, we’re going to announce the members of the tech Task Force on Monday, which will also be the first day that the group will meet by telephone task force will develop a three-stage approach to react to opening the state: short-term, medium-term and long term," DeSantis said. “They’re going to provide recommendations for me by the end of the week.”

DeSantis said he asked the Florida National Guard to expand its strike team put in place to test high-risk people in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

On Thursday, President Trump gave governors across the U.S. a road map for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out “a phased and deliberate approach” to restoring normal activity in places that are seeing a decrease in cases of the novel coronavirus.

“Governors will be empowered to tailor an approach that meets the diverse circumstances of their own states. Every state is very different," President Trump said Thursday during the Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

Each phase includes benchmarks of sustaining a decrease in cases over a 14-day period and a “back to normal” for hospitals.

On Friday, North Florida beaches became among the first to allow people to return since closures because of the coronavirus.

Mayor Lenny Curry said Duval County beaches were reopening Friday afternoon with restricted hours, and they can only be used for walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, taking care of pets and surfing.

The beaches will be open from 6 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., Curry said in a video posted to social media. Gatherings of 50 or more people are prohibited and people must still practice social distancing.

“Folks, this could be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life, but please respect and follow these limitations,” Curry said. “We’ll get back to life as we know it, but we must be patient.”

Florida officials were criticized for leaving beaches open during part of the spring break period last month. Most counties closed their beaches in response or kept them open under very restrictive conditions. Other more high-profile beaches in South Florida — including Miami Beach — were closed by state order.

At a news conference in Fort Lauderdale, Gov. Ron DeSantis said some municipalities should feel free to start opening up parks and beaches, if that can be done safely, with distancing guidelines remaining in place.

The governor said it was important for people to have outlets for getting exercise, sunshine and fresh air.

“Do it in a good way. Do it in a safe way,” DeSantis said.

Chris Imeson, of Ponte Vedra Beach, lives about a 10-minute walk from a beach near the St. Johns and Duval county line in the northeast part of the state. He says he’ll definitely go to the beach and is excited about being able to do so.

“Honestly I don’t understand why people are so upset,” Imeson said in a telephone interview. “We have really uncrowded beaches. ... I can’t tell you I’ve ever been within 6 feet of another person other than my little boy.”

He is unemployed because of the crisis and has spent his time homeschooling his young son. They’ve only gone out in the yard and for walks around the neighborhood.

“We’ve been excessively careful,” he said. “I don’t want to understate how serious the coronavirus is, but I would be more concerned about going to a convenience store than going to the beach.”

Imeson said he believes people saw images of spring breakers on Clearwater and Miami beaches before they were shut down and assume all of Florida’s sand is covered in drinking, partying crowds.

“I might take my dog for a walk at sunrise on the beach. The idea that we’re close to people is crazy. We’re never close to anyone at the beach. There’s so much space. People aren’t on top of each other,” he said.