69ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Florida

Retired health workers could suit up again

News Service of Florida

Tags: Florida, Florida Department of Health, Coronavirus, COVID-19
A healthcare worker prepares to collect a sample to test for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing site Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Doris Ison Health Center in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
A healthcare worker prepares to collect a sample to test for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing site Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Doris Ison Health Center in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – To encourage more participation in the state’s COVID-19 response, the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday that retired health care workers in good standing can apply to have their licenses reactivated.

"During these times, it is vital that all Floridians are able to seek quality medical attention from licensed practitioners,” state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said in a prepared statement. "Those who volunteer to return to work will be a valuable asset to helping Florida during this state of emergency.”

The Department of Health would have to approve reactivating licenses, which would return to inactive when the public health emergency ends or earlier if the surgeon general finds that volunteers no longer are needed.

News Service of Florida