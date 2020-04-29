DeSantis says Florida will reopen slowly, methodically; plan expected today

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting ready to announce his plan to begin reopening the state.

He said during a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday that he’ll announce plans for the first phase of reopening the state on Wednesday.

DeSantis said Monday the state will reopen from the coronavirus economic shutdown in “baby steps” and that its regions could reopen at different times and rates.

He said phase one of the reopening “is not a very big leap" and will not be much different than what they are experiencing now with schools and nonessential businesses closed and people being encouraged to stay home.

“Phase One is a baby step,” DeSantis said during a news conference at Tampa General Hospital. “We are deliberately going to be very methodical, slow and data-driven on this because I think people want to have confidence things are going in a good direction."

He said a slow approach would also give the state an opportunity to step in to handle any spikes in the disease that might occur.

DeSantis largely painted a positive picture of how the state has responded to the virus outbreak, saying it hasn’t been as large a problem as many people predicted.

According to statistics released by the state Department of Health on Tuesday, Florida has had about 30,000 cases of the coronavirus, which has led to about 1,170 deaths.

DeSantis said while Miami-Dade County and the rest of South Florida have had fewer per-capita confirmed infections than many parts of the country, they do have the highest rate in Florida. That means it is likely that area will open more slowly than other parts like Tampa Bay, which have had a lower infection rate., he said.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties had different exposure levels because in January and February they received thousands of travelers from the heavily infected New York City area and they have highly used cruise ship ports.

“It is really a different ballgame when you compare southeast Florida to the rest” of the state, DeSantis said. “Pretty much the rest of the state has really handled this very well. There has never been even close to a stress on capacity of health care resources.”

The state police chiefs association last week warned against a regional approach to reopening and called for a statewide plan, telling the task force its members fear Floridians would travel to less restrictive areas and potentially overwhelm those areas’ law enforcement. Others, including the chief of the state’s business licensing division, said a regional approach would be preferable.