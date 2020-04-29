Jacksonville businesses waiting to learn what the steps are to reopen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Businesses throughout Jacksonville have been waiting to learn what the steps are to reopen.

In Riverside’s Five Points historic district, Jim Stracke, owner of Hawthorn Salon, said he knows changes will have to be made, and that will have an impact on what steps he will take.

“I’m a little bit nervous on how we will come back and what it’s going to look like coming back. I guess we’ll wait and see what they say and then make a decision on whether we open up right away or wait to feel things out,” Stracke said.

Some businesses that are preparing to reopen have already made physical changes, like restaurants where booths and half the tables have been removed and social distancing will become the norm. It’s the same for other businesses like clothing stores and salons.

“We’ve changed the set up of the front desk. I’m assuming that when we come back, we’ll probably have to space out stations, maybe work every other station, and maybe do split shifts," Stracke said.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Tuesday that positive trends in COVID-19 testing data led him to begin taking the next steps toward getting the city “gradually and cautiously” back to work, including the extending beach hours and repealing his executive order that prohibited all hotels, motels and other commercial lodging establishments from accepting or extending reservations for any person other than essential lodgers.

The mayor also said he hoped to have some nonessential business back next week. He would not give specifics on what types of businesses would reopen first, but it’s believed restaurants would be allowed to let customers dine in once again.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday that he’ll announce plans on Wednesday for the first phase of reopening the state.