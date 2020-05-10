30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Duval County as Florida’s caseload nears 40,600

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A total of 595 COVID-19 cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours in Florida, including 30 in Duval County, the state Department of Health reported Sunday morning.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Florida’s coronavirus caseload reached 40,596 with 1,721 deaths, up six deaths from Saturday morning, according to the Florida Department of Health.

No additional deaths were reported overnight in Northeast Florida.

The 30 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Duval County brought the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,164 with 29 previously reported deaths.

Also on Sunday, Clay County hit 300 confirmed cases, including one new case. Alachua County recorded five new cases. And Baker, Columbia and Putnam counties each reported one new case.

For a full breakdown of all 11 Northeast Florida counties, see the chart below.

County-by-county breakdown

So far, 7,171 of Florida’s COVID-19 patients have required hospitalization.

It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since contracting the virus. The state does not provide data on the number of people who have recovered.

The state has tested 539,630 people for the coronavirus, with 7.5% of tests coming back positive.

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that barbershops, hair salons and nail salons will be able to reopen in parts of the state, including Northeast Florida, on Monday.

Mayor Lenny Curry said Thursday that he will direct the city next week to suspend enforcement of Jacksonville’s outdoor dining ordinance to allow restaurants the flexibility to serve more people while operating under DeSantis’ executive order limiting dining room occupancy to 25%.