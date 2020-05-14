More than 221,000 Floridians file for jobless benefits last week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another 221,000 Floridians filed for unemployment benefits last week, even as restaurants and retail shops started re-opening with limitations for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced the shuttering of businesses around the state, according to figures released Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 221,905 new jobless claims were filed in Florida last week, up a quarter from the 174,860 claims filed the previous week.

There were more than 433,000 new claims in the last week of April, and more than a half-million new claims in the week before that.

Florida’s unemployment system has been widely criticized for its difficulty in filing claims and also for delays in getting payments, so it’s hard to determine if weekly fluctuations are due to actual new cases are those cases that have finally been accepted, critics say.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is scheduled next week to release an April unemployment rate, which could give a fuller picture of the economic damage as businesses shut down or scaled back to prevent the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, the department has scrambled to deal with claims backlogs and problems with the CONNECT online unemployment system.

Sen. Randolph Bracy and Sen. Linda Stewart, both Orlando Democrats, received a review Wednesday of the state’s expanded unemployment claims operations in Tallahassee. They said the handling of jobless claims has improved but still needs work.

Also, they said the state needs to replace the $77.9 million CONNECT system, which went live in 2013 and is now the subject of an internal investigation at the direction of DeSantis.

“The secretary said DEO (the Department of Economic Opportunity) just doesn’t have the money to put up a new system, but it’s necessary because it’s an antiquated system,” Bracy said. “I just think the current administration has to prepare better for moments like this, so that we don’t have months where constituents have to wait for their unemployment compensation while they’re actively looking for work.”

Nationwide, nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Restaurants and retails shops in Florida started opening last week after Gov. Ron DeSantis started loosening some restrictions under his month-old stay-at-home order. Restaurants and retails shops can operate indoors at only 25% capacity.

The Associated Press and News Service of Florida contributed to this report.