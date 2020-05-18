Florida AG: Nursing homes can’t claim your loved one’s stimulus payments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody issued a consumer alert Monday for those with loved ones living in long-term care facilities.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, some facility operators are seizing the stimulus payments of residents on Medicaid, justifying the seizure by claiming the facility, not the individual, is entitled to the federal benefit.

These reports are beginning to surface nationwide.

“This is disgraceful and completely unacceptable. As we have seen throughout this crisis, residents in these facilities are at a higher risk of suffering and dying from COVID-19 -- they should not have to carry the additional burden of worrying about their stimulus money being taken by those entrusted with their care," Moody said in a statement. "The federal government allocated these funds to individuals during these unprecedented times. If these stimulus funds were meant for facility operators, they would have been earmarked as such.“

CARES Act payments are classified as a tax credit, not a federal benefit, and are allocated to individuals not the facilities entrusted to care for them, Moody said.

She urged Floridians to check on loved ones living in nursing homes or assisted living facilities and ask if their stimulus payments have been received. If they haven’t, ask the facility’s management if they are holding the benefits, Moody said.

If the facility is holding the payments, Moody said, the family should contact her office immediately.

To contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office, call 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visit MyFloridaLegal.com .

Complaints can also be filed with the FTC by visiting FTC.Gov/Complaint.

For tips on scams related to stimulus payments, click here .