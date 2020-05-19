1 new death in Duval County as Florida passes 2,000 COVID-19 fatalities

Published: May 19, 2020, 11:06 am Updated: May 19, 2020, 11:49 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another Duval County coronavirus patient has died, bringing Jacksonville’s total to 36 deaths as Florida reached 2,052 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the numbers released Tuesday morning by the Florida Department of Health,

The state has reported 46,944 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began. It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since testing positive. The state has not provided data on the number of people who have recovered.

Nearly 8,500 patients have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 symptoms since the outbreak began. Notably, that figure does not represent current hospitalizations.

Information on the latest death in Duval County was not yet available.

In Northeast Florida, some of the hardest hit counties are Duval (1,318 cases), Clay (321 cases, 25 deaths) and Alachua (339 cases, seven deaths).

View the chart below for a full breakdown of all 11 Northeast Florida counties:

County-by-county breakdown

According to the state’s public data, Florida has administered 717,162 tests for the coronavirus, with 6.5% of tests coming back positive.

Beginning Monday, Florida reduced restrictions on restaurant and retail store capacity from 25% to 50% and allowed the reopening of museums, libraries and gyms at 50% capacity. Bars and movie theaters remain closed for now.