500+ additional COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths in Florida in last 24 hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s Department of Health reports Wednesday that 47,471 people have tested positive for coronavirus -- up 527 from Tuesday’s total. With 44 additional deaths reported in the last 24 hours, a total of 2,096 deaths in Florida are attributed to COVID-19.

No new deaths were reported in our Northeast Florida counties in the latest report, but the state added 43 cases in our 11-county area, including 18 more in Duval County and 12 additional cases in Clay County.

Over the course of the pandemic, 8,681 patients have been hospitalized in the state with COVID-19. That figure is much higher than the number currently hospitalized.

It’s unclear how many people have gotten better since testing positive. The state has not provided data on the number of people who have recovered.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of all 11 Northeast Florida counties:

County-by-county breakdown

According to the state’s public data, Florida has administered 772,669 tests for the coronavirus, with 6.1% of tests coming back positive.

Beginning Monday, Florida reduced restrictions on restaurant and retail store capacity from 25% to 50% and allowed the reopening of museums, libraries and gyms at 50% capacity. Bars and movie theaters remain closed for now.