Statewide grand jury investigating Parkland shooting to get more time

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A statewide grand jury that has investigated the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County will get more time to conduct its work after a suspension of activities because of the coronavirus.

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday issued an order that said additional “days equal to the number of days for which proceedings are suspended shall be restored to the term of the statewide grand jury.”

Statewide Prosecutor Nicholas Cox, who is the legal adviser to the grand jury, filed an emergency petition this month at the Supreme Court seeking clarification about the panel’s term. The petition said the term was scheduled to end June 5, but Cox sought clarification that the time frame would be extended because of the coronavirus-caused suspension of proceedings.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady has issued a series of orders designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The orders address various aspects of the court system, with jury trials and grand jury proceedings currently suspended through July 2.