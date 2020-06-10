7th 1,000-plus jump in 8 days as Florida coronavirus cases top 67,000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to data released Wednesday morning by the Florida Department of Health, the state saw its third-highest single-day jump in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

Florida now has 67,371 confined cases of COVID-19, up 1,371 from the previous day’s total. It was the eighth straight large jump in coronavirus cases with seven of the last eight daily updates from the state reporting an increase of more than 1,000 cases a day.

The state has now reported 2,801 deaths, including one new death in the Jacksonville area, bringing Duval County’s total to 55 deaths among 1,848 cases.

The latest death in Duval County was a 92-year-old woman whose case was first counted April 14. It’s unknown if she had contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient.

The 11 Northeast Florida counties News4Jax has been tracking have 3,722 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 121 deaths.

Complete coronavirus data for Northeast Florida counties

Tracking the last eight days of coronavirus case jumps in Florida:

Wednesday: 1,317

Thursday: 1,419

Friday: 1,305

Saturday: 1,270

Sunday: 1,180

Monday: 966

Tuesday: 1,096

Wednesday: 1,371

Last Thursday’s jump was the highest one-day jump in cases since the coronavirus pandemic reached Florida, and this Wednesday’s was the third-highest jump the state has seen.

The series of case spikes over the last week come as Florida continues to expand its testing capacity and move forward with reopening the state’s economy. Gov. Ron DeSantis moved Florida into Phase Two of reopening on Friday, allowing bars, pubs, theaters and other businesses to again permit customers inside.

As of Wednesday’s report from the health department, Florida had administered 1.28 million tests for COVID-19 with a 5.2% positive rate.