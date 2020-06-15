Bodies of missing women found in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A 19-year-old woman who recently sought justice over police killings has been found dead after going missing earlier this month, Tallahassee police said.

The bodies of Oluwatoyin Salau, and Victoria Sims, 75, were discovered in Tallahassee on Saturday night, police said in a news release sent Monday.

Police said they’ve taken 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr. into custody. The release didn’t provide any other details about the case or explain any relationship between the two victims and the man they’ve taken into custody.

Orange County jail records show Glee remains in custody on a Leon County warrant charging him with murder and kidnapping.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that Salau had been active in Black Lives Matter demonstrations, reciting the names of people who had been killed by police, including Tony McDade of Tallahassee and George Floyd of Minneapolis.

“I don’t want their names gone in vain,” Salau said during a protest in front of the Tallahassee Police Department in May.

Salau was reported missing June 6, the same day she tweeted that she had been molested by a man who offered her a ride to find a place to say, along with a description of her attacker.

Mid 40's lives in a gray painted duplex apartment style house drives a white clean Silverado Chevrolet truck https://t.co/psDCtYva2n — Oluwatoyin (@virgingrltoyin) June 6, 2020

“Toyin was very passionate,” her friend Danaya Hemphill told the newspaper. “She was very vocal she was very loving, very spiritual, very caring. Toyin she was like a light in a dark room. That was Toyin.”

Sims was a retired state worker and was well-known for her volunteerism and work in local Democratic politics.

Officers discovered the bodies while following up on a missing person case, the newspaper reported.