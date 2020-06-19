Florida unemployment rate jumps to 14.5%

Florida posted a 14.5% unemployment rate in May as businesses and workers continued to be hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 14.5% mark was up from an adjusted rate of 13.8% in April, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The state initially estimated the April rate at 12.9% but released the adjusted number Friday.

The May rate reflected 1.412 million jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 9.709 million people.

Here are the unemployment rates for Northeast Florida counties: