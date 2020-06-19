86ºF

Florida unemployment rate jumps to 14.5%

News Service of Florida

Florida posted a 14.5% unemployment rate in May as businesses and workers continued to be hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 14.5% mark was up from an adjusted rate of 13.8% in April, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The state initially estimated the April rate at 12.9% but released the adjusted number Friday.

The May rate reflected 1.412 million jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 9.709 million people.

Here are the unemployment rates for Northeast Florida counties:

CountyMay rateApril rate
Alachua8.8%8.8%
Baker7.7%7.2%
Bradford8%8%
Clay9.7%9.8%
Columbia9%9.3%
Duval11.7%11.5%
Flagler14.8%15.2%
Nassau11%12.1%
Putnam11.6%10.7%
St. Johns10.5%11.6%
Union7%6.8%

