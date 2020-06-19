Florida unemployment rate jumps to 14.5%

Florida posted a 14.5% unemployment rate in May as businesses and workers continued to be hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The 14.5% mark was up from an adjusted rate of 13.8% in April, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
The state initially estimated the April rate at 12.9% but released the adjusted number Friday.
The May rate reflected 1.412 million jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 9.709 million people.
Here are the unemployment rates for Northeast Florida counties:
|County
|May rate
|April rate
|Alachua
|8.8%
|8.8%
|Baker
|7.7%
|7.2%
|Bradford
|8%
|8%
|Clay
|9.7%
|9.8%
|Columbia
|9%
|9.3%
|Duval
|11.7%
|11.5%
|Flagler
|14.8%
|15.2%
|Nassau
|11%
|12.1%
|Putnam
|11.6%
|10.7%
|St. Johns
|10.5%
|11.6%
|Union
|7%
|6.8%