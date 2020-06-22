State forests going to ‘cash-free’ system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – State forests are going to a “cash-free” system as a precaution against the coronavirus.

The Florida Forest Service announced Monday that an online, cash-free system has been set up as recreation areas reopen.

“Cash will no longer be accepted for Florida State Forest recreation sales,” a news release from the forest service said. “Checks and money orders will be accepted for miscellaneous items that are not available for purchase online.”

Purchasing passes or making reservations for campsites will require going to FloridaStateForests.ReserveAmerica.com or calling 1-877-879-3859, according to the news release.

Starting Wednesday, annual off-highway vehicle passes, which cost $75, will be available for purchase for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Day-use passes for recreation areas, including trailheads and off-highway vehicle riding areas, will be available for purchase July 1.

Group campsites, picnic pavilions and group recreation areas will reopen with a capacity limit of 50 people on July 10.