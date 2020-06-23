Florida COVID-19 inmate deaths increase to 21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The number of Florida inmates who have died from COVID-19 has climbed to 21, while nearly 1,800 prisoners have tested positive for the disease, the Florida Department of Corrections reported on Tuesday.

It was not immediately known which prison housed the 21st inmate to die from complications of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Florida Department of Health each Wednesday discloses the prisons where inmates have died.

The most up-to-date information showed 19 inmates had died at eight prisons, including seven at Blackwater River Correctional Facility, three at Sumter Correctional Institution and two each at Dade Correctional Institution, Everglades Correctional Institution and Union Correctional Institution.

Corrections officials on Tuesday reported that 1,798 inmates and 375 corrections workers had tested positive for COVID-19.