Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy last seen in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old boy last seen in Tallahassee.

Authorities are looking for Josiah Brantley. They believe he may be with 28-year-old Jasmine Brantley and 30-year-old Damian Burgman.

The three may be traveling in a 2019 black Dodge Journey with the Florida tag KCWV29, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, you’re asked to call FDLE or the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200 or 911.