Florida inmate COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The number of Florida prisoners who have tested positive for COVID-19 surpassed 2,000 on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Corrections.

All but three of the state’s 2,027 total inmate cases are concentrated in 16 prisons located in various parts of the state.

Four of the prisons -- Homestead Correctional Institution, Liberty Correctional Institution, Hamilton Correctional Institution and South Bay Correctional Facility -- have at least 200 inmate cases.

As the highly contagious virus continues to spread throughout Florida’s prison system, corrections officials said Tuesday the department has offered voluntary COVID-19 testing to all inmates and staff members at 10 prisons. The prisons offering facility-wide testing include Apalachee Correctional Institution, Avon Park Correctional Institution and Lancaster Correctional Institution.

As of Tuesday, 453 correctional workers have tested positive for the disease, corrections officials said.

Twenty-four inmates have died of complications related to COVID-19, including three prisoners who died in the last week.