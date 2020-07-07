COVID-19 cases climb in Florida prisons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s prison system recorded 100 new COVID-19 cases and an inmate death on Tuesday, according to figures released by the state Department of Corrections.

Tuesday’s report showed an additional 29 correctional workers and 71 inmates tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

In total, the state has logged 2,514 inmate cases of COVID-19 and 651 employee cases, officials confirmed Tuesday.

An inmate death also was confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of inmate deaths to 26.

As the virus continues to spread in prisons, officials have offered voluntary COVID-19 testing to all inmates and staff members at 13 prisons that have at least 100 inmate cases.