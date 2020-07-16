Troopers: 2 men fatally shot in car on I-75 ramp in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. – Two people were found dead inside a car near a ramp to Interstate 75 in Tampa early Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to troopers, witnesses reported seeing people in a white Jeep Wrangler shooting at a Nissan.

Witnesses said a third person ran from the car. That person has not been located.

The names of the victims were not released. No additional details were immediately available.

Troopers ask anyone with information to contact them at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.