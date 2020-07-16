77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Florida

Troopers: 2 men fatally shot in car on I-75 ramp in Tampa

Associated Press

Tags: Florida
2 killed in car on I-75
2 killed in car on I-75 (WFTS-TV/Tampa)

TAMPA, Fla. – Two people were found dead inside a car near a ramp to Interstate 75 in Tampa early Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to troopers, witnesses reported seeing people in a white Jeep Wrangler shooting at a Nissan.

Witnesses said a third person ran from the car. That person has not been located.

The names of the victims were not released. No additional details were immediately available.

Troopers ask anyone with information to contact them at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.